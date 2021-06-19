Telangana: Lockdown norms likely to be relaxed

Hyderabad: Telangana cabinet is going to meet today to discuss various issues including COVID-19 lockdown in the state. It is expected that the lockdown norms will be relaxed further.

A senior official was quoted by the Times of India as saying, “government will further relax lockdown norms to support developmental and economic activities in Telangana”.

The expectation of further lockdown relaxation increased due to fact that Telangana is seeing a decline in new cases of COVID-19. It is expected that the cabinet may lift daytime lockdown and impose a night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lockdown relaxation may not include reopening of cinema theaters in Telangana

However, the cabinet is unlikely to allow reopening of cinema theaters, gyms, clubs etc., in the month of June.

Currently, the relaxation hours in the state are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional one hour is granted so that people can reach home from offices. The ongoing lockdown in the state is coming to an end on Saturday.

The lockdown in Telangana state was first imposed on May 12 with four hours of relaxation. Later, it was extended till May 30.

From May 31 to June 9, the relaxation was given from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. While extending lockdown till June 19, the relaxation time was increased allowing the people to buy essentials from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. with one additional hour for people to reach home from offices.

In the meeting, the cabinet may discuss other issues such as rainfall, cultivation in the Monsoon season, agriculture-related seasonal issues, lifting of Godavari waters, Hydel power generation etc.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana on Friday reported 1,417 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 6,10,834. The toll rose to 3,546 with 12 more fatalities.

As per the state bulletin which provides details as of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the Greater Hyderabad accounted for the most number of cases with 149, followed by Rangareddy (104) and Khammam (93) districts.