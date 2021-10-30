Telangana logs 168 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday added 168 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,71,342, while the death toll rose to 3,955 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 62, followed by Karimnagar and Ranga Reddy (12 each) disricts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 191 people recovering from the virus, the cumulative number of recoveries now was 6,63,315, leaving 4,072 active cases.

The bulletin said 37,882 samples were examined today and the total number tested till date was 2,75,44,810.

The samples tested per million population were 7,40,054.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.80 per cent compared to the national average of 1.3 per cent and 98.17 per cent, respectively.