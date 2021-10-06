Telangana logs 187 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday reported 187 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,67,158 while the death toll rose to 3,925 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 62 followed by Karimnagar (18) and Nalgonda (12) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 170 people recuperated from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,58,827.

The number of active cases was 4,406, the bulletin said.

It said 39,161 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,66,29,120.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population was 7,15,451.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.58 per cent and 1.3 per cent at the national-level while the recovery rate was 98.75 per cent and 97.92 per cent respectively.