Telangana logs 2,175 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 2,175 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.87 lakh, while 15 deaths took the toll to 3,346.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 253, followed by Nalgonda (178) and Khammam (144), a health department bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered the number of fresh cases with 3,821 people testing negative for the virus, taking the total number to 5,53,400.

Active cases stood at 30,918.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 5,87,664.

Over 1.36 lakh samples were tested on Friday, taking the total so far to over 1.56 crore.

The samples tested per million population were over 4.19 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1. 2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 94.1 per cent, while it was 93 per cent in the country.