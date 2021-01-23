Telangana logs 221 more Covid cases, tally reaches 2.93 lakh

By IANS|   Published: 23rd January 2021 11:58 pm IST
Hyderabad, Jan 23 : Telangana registered 221 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 2.93 lakh, even as 431 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Saturday.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of infections, 36, in the past 24 hours, followed by Karimnagar (17), Medchal Malkajgiri (16), Rangareddy (14) and Sangareddy and Warangal Urban (10 each).

Among other places, Peddapalli (9), Mancherial and Nizamabad (8 each), Siddipet (7), Mehboobnagar, Yadadri Bhongir and Nalgonda (6 each) and Nirmal, Nagarkurnool and Jayashankar Bhupalapally (5 each).

Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide death toll to 1,588. Telangana’s Covid fatality rate currently stands at 0.54 per cent, lower than the national average of 1.4 per cent.

On a positive note, powered by 431 more recoveries, total recoveries in the state crossed 2.87 lakh, resulting in the state’s recovery rate standing at 98.2 per cent, higher than the national average of 96.8 per cent.

Though the total number of cases crossed 2.93 lakh, active cases currently stand at 3,569.

In the past 24 hours, Telangana tested 30,005 more patients for the virus, raising the total number of Coronavirus tests to 76.3 lakh.

