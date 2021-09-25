Telangana logs 248 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday reported 248 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,64,898, while the death toll rose to 3,912 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 66, followed by Karimnagar (21) and Ranga Reddy (18) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Saturday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Saturday with 324 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,56,285.

Active cases stood at 4,701.

The bulletin said 52,702 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,61,57,678.

The samples tested per million population were 7,02,785.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.70 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.75 per cent, respectively at the national level.