Telangana logs 27 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana on Monday taking the tally in the state to 7,92,898, a health department bulletin said.

As no deaths due to the infection was reported on the day, the fatality toll remained at 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 17 cases.

A total of 52 people recovered from the infection taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,415.

The active cases in the state stood at 372, the bulletin said.

A total of 12,017 samples were tested and the total number examined till date across Telangana was 3,49,19,908.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.43 percent.