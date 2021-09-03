Telangana logs 318 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 3rd September 2021 7:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday logged 318 COVID 19 cases, taking the tally to over 6.59 lakh while the toll rose to 3,880 with two casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 82, followed by Karimnagar-23 district, a state government bulletin said.

Active cases stood at 5,736.

The total number of cases was 6,59,007, while with 389 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 6,49,391.

Over 71,000 samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number to over 2.48 crore.

The samples tested per million population were over 6.67 lakh, the bulletin said.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.54 per cent, compared to 97.42 per cent in the country.

