Telangana logs 3,308 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday reported 3,308 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.51 lakh cases while the death toll was 3,106 with 21 casualties, said a bulletin.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 513 followed by Khammam (228) and Rangareddy (226), the bulletin said.

The State has 42,959 active cases and over 63,000 samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at5,51,035 while with4,723 being cured, the total recoveries were 5,04,970.

Cumulatively, over 1.44 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population was over 3.88 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national-level.

The recovery rate in the State was 91.64 per cent, while it was 87.7 per cent in the country.