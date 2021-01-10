Telangana logs 351 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 351 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths, taking the total infection count to 2,89,784 and the toll to 1,565, the state government said on Sunday.

A total of 4,756 patients were under treatment,a health department bulletin said, providing data as of 8 PM on January 9.

The area under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 65, followed by Ranga Reddy 30 and Medchal Malkajgiri 28.

A total of 37,451 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 72,53,236.

The number of recoveries stood at 2,83,463.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state stood at 0.54 percent and 97.81 percent respectively, compared to 1.4 percent and 96.4 percent at the national level, the bulletin added.