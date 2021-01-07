Telangana logs 379 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad, Jan 7 : Telangana reported 379 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday.

The fresh cases pushed the state’s tally to 2,88,789 while the death toll rose to 1,559.

According to director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remained 0.53 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

A total of 305 people recovered from the virus, during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 2,82,177.

The recovery rate stands at 97.73 per cent against than the national average of 96.4 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state was 5,053 including 2,776 who are in home or institutional isolation.

For the sixth consecutive day, Greater Hyderabad recorded less than 100 new Covid cases.

The state capital logged 71 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Medchal Malkajgiri district recorded the second highest number at 37 followed by Rangareddy (36), Karimnagar (19) and Warangal Urban (14).

A total of 41,246 Covid tests were conducted across the state during the last 24 hours. While government-run laboratories conducted 36,723 tests, the remaining 4,523 samples were tested in private labs.

There are 19 government-run laboratories, 56 private laboratories and 1076 Rapid Antigen test centres in the state.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,91,983.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

Bed status in 62 government-run hospitals treating Covid-19 in the state shows that out of total 8,575 besds, 7,807 remained vacant.

Similarly, in 219 private hospitals treating Covid, 1,509 beds were occupied. Out of 7,769 beds, 6,260 were vacant.

