Telangana logs 3,801 COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported

The state had registered 4,559 new cases on Tuesday.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 26th January 2022 7:36 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 3,801 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,47,155, while the death toll rose to 4,078 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of daily cases with 1,570, followed by Rangareddy (284) and Medchal Malkajgiri (254) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 2,046 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative number of recoveries rose to 7,05,054.

Active cases stood at 38,023, the bulletin said.

A total of 88,867 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was over 3.16 crore. The samples tested per million population were over 8.51 lakh.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.55 per cent and 94.37 per cent, respectively.

