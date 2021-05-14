Telangana logs 4,305 COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday registered 4,305 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 5,20,709, a government bulletin said.

Total recoveries were at 4,62,981,with 6,361being cured, while the toll rose to 2,896 with 29 more deaths.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 607, followed by Rangareddy (293) and Medchal Malkajgiri (291).

The state has 54,832 active cases and over 57,000 samples were tested.

Cumulatively, over 1.39 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.74 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.55 per cent and 88.91 per cent respectively as against 1.1 per cent and 83.4 per cent at the national level.