Telangana logs 4,801 COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday reported 4,801 fresh COVID-19 cases,taking the tally to 5,06,988, while the toll rose to 2,803 with 32 more deaths, a government bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 756, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (327) and Rangareddy (325), the bulletin said.

The state has 60,136 active cases and over 75,000 samples were tested.

With 7,430 being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,44,049.

Cumulatively, over 1.37 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.69 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.55 percent and 87.58 percent respectively, while it was 1.1 percent and 82.7 percent at the national level.