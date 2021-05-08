Telangana logs 5,559 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Total tally of COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana currently stands at 4,87,199

Updated: 8th May 2021 10:16 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana reported 5,559 new COVID-19 cases, 8,061 recoveries, and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently stands at 4,87,199 including 3,62,160 recoveries and 2,666 deaths. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 71,308.

According to the State Health Department, 79.6 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic while 20.4 per cent are symptomatic.

The recovery rate of the state is 84.81 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.54 per cent.

A total of 65,375 samples were tested for coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested to 1,34,88,498.

