Telangana logs 617 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 617 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to over 2.82 lakh while three more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,518.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 103, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 52 and Rangareddy 51, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 21.

As many as6,569 patients are under treatment and45,227 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 65.20 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was nearly 1.75 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.13 per cent, while it was 95.6 per cent in the country.

