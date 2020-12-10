Telangana logs 643 new Covid cases, tally reaches 2.75L

Hyderabad, Dec 10 : Telangana reported 643 new Covid cases on Thursday taking the state’s tally to 2,75,904.

During the last 24 hours Greater Hyderabad reported 109 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri district saw the second highest number of new cases at 84 followed by Rangareddy (82), Warangal Urban (56), Karimnagar (38), Nalgonda (32) and Khammam (29).

Two more persons succumbed to the virus during the same period, taking the death toll to 1,482.

The fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent. According to the director of public health and family welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to Covid while the remaining 55.04 were on account of comorbidities.

Recoveries continued to outnumber daily count of new infections as 805 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,66,925.

The recovery rate improved further to 96.74 per cent against the national average of 94.7 per cent.

The state now has 7,497 active Covid cases and of them 5,434 were in home or institutional isolation.

During the last 24 hours, 53,396 samples were tested — 50,396 in government-run laboratories and 3,056 in private labs. With this the number of cumulative tests has gone up to 59,73,031.

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 54 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests in the state.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,60,179.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,75,904 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,93,132) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (82,772) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

Over 90 per cent of beds in the government-run hospitals treating Covid-19 in the state remained vacant.

Out of 8,561 beds available in the 61 government hospitals treating Covid, 7,794 beds were vacant. A total of 767 people were undergoing treatment in these hospitals.

Similarly, in 220 private hospitals treating Covid, only 1,296 beds were occupied. Out of 8,477 beds, 7,181 were vacant.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.