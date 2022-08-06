Telangana logs 652 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th August 2022 10:38 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday recorded 652 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,25,360 so far.

The highest number of cases was reported in Hyderabad district with 220.

A Health Department bulletin said 851 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,15,030 till date.

The recovery rate stood at 98.74 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 40,451 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 6,219.

