Telangana logs 683 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday reported 683 fresh coronavirus cases taking the overall caseload to 7.83 lakh.

The state had recorded 733 new cases on Friday.

The trend of recoveries outnumbering daily infections continued with 2,645 people recuperating from the infectious disease.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,65,239, a medical bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 168, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 53 and Nalgonda 46 districts respectively.

The toll remained 4,106 as there is no fatality. The number of active cases was 13,674, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent and the recovery rate was 97.73 per cent.