Telangana logs 73 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,38,108.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 43.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 94 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,33,388.

The recovery rate rose to 99.44 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 7,378 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 609, it said.