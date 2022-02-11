Telangana logs 733 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Published: 11th February 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 733 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 7,82,336 lakh.

The state had recorded 767 new cases on Thursday.

The trend of recoveries outnumbering daily infections also continued with 2,850 people recuperating from the infectious disease.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,62,594, a medical bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 185, followed by Nalgonda and Medchal Malkajgiri 47 and 44 respectively.

The toll increased to 4,106 with one more fatality. The number of active cases was 15,636, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent and the recovery rate was 97.48 per cent.

