Telangana logs 7,646 new Covid cases, 53 deaths in 24hr

Hyderabad: Telangana’s daily Covid-19 count of new cases and deaths saw a slight drop in the last 24 hour with 7,646 new cases being reported across the state while 53 deaths were also reported.

On Thursday, the state had reported 7,994 new cases while 58 deaths.

The drop in cases is apparently due to relatively low number of tests conducted. The authorities tested 77,091 samples during the 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. Thursday. A total of 80,181 tests were conducted the previous day.

The fresh cases pushed the state’s cumulative tally to 4,35,606 while the death toll jumped to 2,261.

The case fatality rate remains 0.51 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The number of active cases mounted to 77,727. A total of 5,926 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,55,618.

The recovery rate has slipped further to 81.63 per cent against the national average of 82 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, the health authorities tested 77,091 samples, taking the total number of tests to over 1.29 crore. Samples tested per million population improved to 3,46,745.

The daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad dropped to 1,441 from a record high of 1,630 the previous day.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 631 and 484 cases respectively.

Out of 33 districts in the state, only six reported cases in double digits.

Sangareddy reported 401 cases, followed by 330 in Nizamabad, 289 in Siddipet, 285 in Nalgonda, 283 in Suryapet, 274 in Karimnagar, 243 in Mahaboobnagar, 230 in Jagtiyal and 212 in Khammam.