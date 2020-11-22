Telangana logs 873 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent

MansoorPublished: 22nd November 2020 10:23 am IST

Hyderabad: Telangana saw 873 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the aggregate to over 2.63 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,430.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 152, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 78 and Rangareddy 71, a government bulletin said on Sunday providing details as of 8 pm on November 21.

As many as 11,643 patients are under treatment and 41,646 samples were tested on November 21.

Cumulatively, nearly 51.34 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.38 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

READ:  Hyderabad: Security guard’s son gets free medical seat after qualifying NEET

The recovery rate in Telangana was 94.03 per cent, while it was 93.7 per cent in the country.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 22nd November 2020 10:23 am IST
Back to top button