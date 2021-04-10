Telangana logs close to 3K new COVID cases; highest in seven months

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to witness a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, with the state recording close to 3,000 new cases during the last 24 hours, reporting with the highest figure of single-day infections in nearly seven months health officials said on Saturday.

The health department’s bulletin revealed that 2,909 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The deaths due to complications caused by the virus also rose to six.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the state to 3,24,091 and total number of active cases to 17,791.

The department also reported 584 recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 3,04,548.

GHMC region continued to record the highest number of infections with 487, followed by, Medchal-Malkajgiri district with 289, Rangareddy district with 225, Nizamabad district with 202 and Nirmal district with 131 new infections.

On August 29, 2020 the health ministry recorded 2,900 new cases in Telangana and on August 18 GHMC recorded 484 cases.

A total of 1,11,726 tests were conducted in the state in a span of 24 hours to detect the contagious virus and out of which the reports of 4533 reports are awaited.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,08,73,665 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the state so far.

As on Friday, over 16.08 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2.90 lakh got their second shot.

“Telangana has achieved a unique ‘double’ in detecting and vaccinating against COVID-19 infection. Both have crossed the one lakh mark on a single day. I urge the public to display the same kind of enthusiasm and turn up in large numbers to access Covid vaccines and those with symptoms to get tested at the nearest government healthcare facility. If this awareness is displayed for a few more months, we will be able to win this fight against the second Covid wave,” Public Health Director Dr G Srinivasa Rao said on Friday.