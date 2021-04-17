Telangana logs highest single-day spike with 4,446 new COVID cases, 12 deaths

Hyderabad: COVID-19 cases in Telangana continue to rise with 4,446 fresh infections, the highest ever in a single day, pushing the gross to over 3.46 lakh, while the toll rose to 1809 with 12 more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 598, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (435) and Rangareddy (326), a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on April 16.

The total number of cases stood at 3,46,331 while 1414 patients were cured taking the total recoveries to 3,11,008.

The state has 33,514 active cases and over 1.26lakh samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 1.14 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.11 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 89.8 per cent, while it was 87.2 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 24.51 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.49 lakh got their second shot also as of April 16.