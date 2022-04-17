Telangana: Mahbubnagar administration translocates four 100-year-old trees

Mahbubnagar: The Mahbubnagar administration translocated four 100-year-old trees from the Roads and Buildings guest house to KCR Urban Eco Park here, in order to construct a vegetable and meat market on the premises.

The administration in association with the Green India challenge and other organizations carried out the novel initiative. The translocation and plantation happened under the supervision of Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud and District Collector S Venkat Rao.

Minister and District Collector appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge, Vata Foundation, Public Health EE Vijaya Bhaskar and other Engineering staff who played a pivotal role in shifting.

People of the district Mahaboobnagar appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar, Excise Minister, District Collector and GIC Co-founder Raghava for making the translocation of trees possible without any damage.

DCCB Vice-Chairman Koramoni Venkatayya, and former Market Committee Chairman, Rakesh were present at the event.