Telangana: Major fire breaks out at closed oil mill

SameerPublished: 13th November 2020 12:22 pm IST
Rangareddy: A major fire broke out at a closed oil mill in IDA Mankhal Industrial area of Rangareddy district here on Thursday, but no causalities were reported, according to the Telangana Police.

While speaking to ANI over the phone, M Madhusudhan, Inspector of Police, Maheshwaram Police Station said that the mill was closed for the last two years.

“Around 4:30 pm today, a major fire accident took place in an oil mill at IDA Mankhal Industrial area. The reason behind the accident is not known yet. The mill was closed for the past two years. No casualties reported. Case yet to be registered,” Madhusudhan said.

According to the fire officials, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“One person received burn injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, the reason is not yet known,” the fire official added.

