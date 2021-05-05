Telangana: Major reshuffle of IAS officers is on cards

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to make a major reshuffle of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the state, reports said

A major bureaucratic reshuffle is on the cards in Telangana as all the elections from the village level to the national level were over and no major elections were scheduled in the state till the Assembly elections in December 2023.

Now Chief Minister will focus more on administration for the remaining half of the term of the TRS government by bringing further reforms in various departments to provide efficient services on the basis of Dharani, Municipality and Panchayat Raj Act.

Last year, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Telangana as many as 50 IAS officers, including collectors have been transferred.

It was a major reshuffle after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took over the reins for the second time after the Assembly polls in November 2018.