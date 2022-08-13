Telangana: Malaria and Dengue cases rise in Mulugu district

Hyderabad: Around 62 malaria and five dengue cases have been detected among tribal communities in Mulugu district, according to the data presented by the district medical and health officials.

The district has two community centres, 15 basic health care facilities, and a district government hospital with 100 beds.

As there are no primary health centres in their mandals, the Gothi Koya tribal people who live in Wazeedu, Tupakulagudem, Cherukuru, Penugodium, Mangapet, Tadvai, Venkatapuram, and Govindaraopet in the agency region are suffering.

Patients whose conditions require immediate medical attention are being sent by the medical and health department to the public hospital.

According to the District medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr Allam Appaiah, 325 medical camps have already been held in flood-affected communities. Medical personnel are also doing COVID-19 testing and treating patients with symptoms.

“As soon as our teams detect malaria and dengue cases in the flood-affected hamlets in the agency area, they are providing treatment. We have been conducting medical camps since the onset of monsoon. Our teams are also making door-to-door visits in the villages and in the hamlets,” the DM&HO said to The New Indian Express.

We are treating those with symptoms of fever. If anyone is infected with malaria and dengue, we hand them medical kits with instructions as to how to use the medicines” he added.