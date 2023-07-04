Telangana: Man attacked, paraded in KCR’s Gajwel seat

Tension prevailed in Gajwel town of Siddipet district on Monday night after a Muslim was brutally thrashed and paraded by a group of persons belonging to right-wing organizations for allegedly relieving himself near the Statue of Chatrapathi Shivaji.

The man, who is a local resident, had allegedly gone and urinated near the Statue when the local people noticed it and caught him. The crowd beat him severally and paraded him and handed him to the police.

A man paraded naked, forced to chant Jai Shree Ram & lick footpath full of urine, All this happened in @TelanganaCMO Constituency and @gajwel_ps was a mute spectator, Req @TelanganaDGP & @siddipetcp to inquire into this incident ensure fool proof security to muslim during band. pic.twitter.com/rcrBdXXGWI — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 3, 2023

The local BJP, VHP, and Bajrang Dal members staged a dharna and rasta roko demanding action and a thorough probe against the man. They described it as a planned move to hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

A bandh call was given in Gajwel Town by the Hindu organizations for Tuesday.

After the incident, the police officials increased patrolling and beefed up security. Meanwhile, shops and commercial establishments are closed in some parts of Gajwel.