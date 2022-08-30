Telangana: Man attempts suicide during KCR’s meet at Peddapalli

Hyderabad: A man allegedly attempted suicide on Monday during chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) recent public meeting in Peddapalli district.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Perumandal Ramesh, a resident of Huzurnagar in the Karimnagar district. Ramesh, a graduate was searching for a job and was allegedly upset over not landing one. He was also depressed over his father’s demise and his mother’s ongoing illness.

Ramesh arrived at the venue of KCR’s speech with a letter, which he wanted to hand over to the chief minister as he sought help from the latter. He possessed a bottle of kerosene with the intent to die by suicide. As he tried to approach the dais, security personnel stopped him, following which Ramesh opened the lid of the bottle.

Also Read Telangana Assembly polls: KTR may contest from Jubilee Hills constituency

The man was apprehended by the police, who escorted him out of the venue without causing trouble to the public.

Officials confiscated mobile phones of those who tried to record the incident.

The man has raised his grievances with local officials, seeking help through the chief minister’s relief fund. However, Ramesh’s issues were not addressed, Deccan Chronicle reported.