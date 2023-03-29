Telangana: Man beheads uncle; parades with head in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beheaded his uncle after killing him with sharp weapons at Bardhipur village in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

The victim Chandrappa, 55, was the paternal uncle of the accused Rakesh, who held grudges against his uncle over land disputes in the family.

According to police, Chandrappa was returning from his farm in the afternoon when Rakesh stopped him and killed him.

He then took his own time to sever the head from the torso and took it to the victim’s house in Jharasangham mandal in the district.

Later, he carried the head in his hand to the mandal office and dropped it beside a petrol station and vanished.

Rakhesh had been accusing Chandrappa for several years of having been unjust to his family and also posted a message on his Facebook account after killing Chandrappa.

Rakesh in his post said that Chandrappa was not given his rightful share of the property for over 15 years.

He also stated that he had quit his job to solve the matter. However, when the situation seemed much more intense to solve, he resorted to eliminating his uncle.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter while the body was shifted to the government hospital in Zaheerabad for postmortem.