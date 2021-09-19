Telangana: Man charred to death after car catches fire

Hyderabad: A man was charred to death after the car in which he was travelling in caught fire and was gutted at Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad’s Shamshabad area, police said.

Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad, said the incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) towards Vijayawada highway. “The incident occurred due to a short circuit which resulting in the fire. The driver trapped in the car was charred to death. On information, we reached the spot and called in a fire tender which doused the flames.”

A doctor from the ORR Trauma Centre said: “We received the information about the car that caught fire on ORR and reached the spot and also informed the fire department. By the time we reached, the car was half burnt.”

The body has been taken out of the vehicle and an investigation is underway, police said.