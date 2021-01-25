Telangana man commits suicide in Dubai two days after girlfriend ended life

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 25th January 2021 8:13 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old man from Telangana’s Jagtial district has allegedly committed suicide in Dubai on Saturday. The incident reportedly happened two days after his ‘girlfriend’ ended her life.

According to the police, man is identified as Rakesh of Govindpalli village. He had gone to Dubai in search of a job a year ago and was reportedly in love with Lingampally Manisha, 21, of Gollapalli village.

As per media reports, Manisha hanged herself on Thursday as her family was looking for prospective matches. The family was unaware of their relationship.

Before taking the extreme step, Rakesh has recorded a video, in which he can be seen crying inconsolably and asking his mother to take care of herself.

READ:  Telangana: SSC exams to begin from May 17, schedule released
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 25th January 2021 8:13 pm IST
Back to top button