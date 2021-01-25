Telangana man commits suicide in Dubai two days after girlfriend ended life

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old man from Telangana’s Jagtial district has allegedly committed suicide in Dubai on Saturday. The incident reportedly happened two days after his ‘girlfriend’ ended her life.

According to the police, man is identified as Rakesh of Govindpalli village. He had gone to Dubai in search of a job a year ago and was reportedly in love with Lingampally Manisha, 21, of Gollapalli village.

As per media reports, Manisha hanged herself on Thursday as her family was looking for prospective matches. The family was unaware of their relationship.

Before taking the extreme step, Rakesh has recorded a video, in which he can be seen crying inconsolably and asking his mother to take care of herself.