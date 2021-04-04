Telangana man develops cheapest solar-powered electric cycle

Warangal: A 30-year-old man developed the cheapest solar-powered electric cycle that can run at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

According to a report published in New Indian Express, the man, Mupparapu Raju runs a tool workshop in Gopalapuram village of Duggondi Mandal, Warangal Rural district. Daily he has to travel a distance of 20 km to reach his workshop.

As the petrol price is high, he decided to develop a solar and battery-powered electric cycle that can travel a distance of 20 km if fully charged.

The solar panel used in the electric cycle used to charge the battery. However, if the battery runs out of charge, pedals can be used. The total cost involved in developing the cycle is Rs. 9000.

Demand for electric cycle

Seeing the innovation, many persons of his village are approaching him with a request to install solar and battery components into their cycles.

Due to his innovative solution, he is not only helping village people but also earning profit. He is charging Rs. 10000 for installing the components thereby making a profit of Rs. 1000 per electric cycle.

Earlier, Raju had developed a Light Dependent Resistor (LDR) sensor that automatically turns of street lights after sensing the presence of sunlight. Over 100 gram panchayats have implemented the sensor.

In 2018, he was in headlines for developing solar-powered mobile phone charging booth.

Renewable source of energy

As the world is focusing on addressing the climate change problem, the use of solar energy is bound to increase in the near future.

Renewable sources of energy will not only address climate change and global warming issues but also likely to reduce India’s dependency on fuel imports.