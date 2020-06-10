Telangana: Man dies after wife pushes him during argument

Hyderabad: A man died after his wife allegedly pushed him during an argument. This incident took place on Monday at Dharmaram village of Addagudur Mandal in Choutuppal.

As per the details of the case, the man who is identified as M Narsaiah, aged 65 years and his wife M Lachamma, aged 60 years indulged in heated arguments over his pension money.

During the argument, Lachamma pushed his husband. Narsaiah who lost his balance fallen on the wooden plank. He died due to head injuries.

Police registered a case under the relevant section of IPC and started investigation.

