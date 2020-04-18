Telangana man dies of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: A man from Telangana’s Nizamabad town has died of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, his relatives here said.

According to information received by his relatives, the 65-year-old succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Makkah on Thursday. He was admitted to the hospital with fever on Tuesday and it was only after his death that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The deceased, who was employed with a leading Saudi company for over three decades, is survived by his wife and four children.

He is the fifth Indian to die of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia and the first victim from Telangana.

Earlier, two men from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh died of COVID-19.

Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed had announced on Wednesday that a total of 186 Indians tested positive for COVID-19 in the kingdom.

He said the Indian Embassy was working to address the concerns of the Indians in Saudi Arabia amid a growing number of corona cases.

Source: IANS

