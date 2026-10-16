Telangana man dies in workplace accident in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: A 27-year-old worker from Telangana died in a workplace accident in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan region on Tuesday, October 13, and his family has sought financial assistance to bring his mortal remains back to India.

Kashireddy Rakesh, a native of Yakinipur village in Korutla mandal of Jagtial district, had been working in Saudi Arabia for three-and-a-half years as a rigger, responsible for lifting and moving heavy materials.

According to information shared by the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA), Riyadh, the accident occurred near a glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) pipeline route while Rakesh was on duty. A pipe reportedly fell on him during a crane-related operation, killing him at the scene.

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His mortal remains are being kept at New General Hospital in Al Darb, Saudi Arabia.

The family has appealed to the Consulate General of India in Jeddah for financial assistance to cover transportation costs and the necessary repatriation formalities, including embalming, preservation, a coffin and documentation. It has also requested an air ticket for Madhu Surakanti, who is assisting with the arrangements, to accompany the mortal remains to Hyderabad.

SATA coordinates assistance

Srinivas Macha, president of SATA Riyadh, was informed about the incident by Dasari Srinivas, a native of Raikal who lives in the same region. Macha contacted Rakesh’s family and approached Manda Bheem Reddy, vice-chairman of the Telangana NRI Advisory Council, to coordinate support.