Telangana: Man dies on solo search operation for missing daughter

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 44-year-old man lost his life in a road accident that took place while he was searching for his missing daughter.



This incident took place at the TTS colony of Anthargoan Mandal headquarters on Sunday night.

Police said that a resident of Vaddera colony of Anthargoan, Ollepu Rajaiah met with an accident after his bike hit a roadside tree.



The deceased, Rajaiah, a truck driver, was on a search operation after his daughter, who was an intermediate student, went missing three days ago.

Rajaiah himself started a search after he received no response from the police and met with an accident while proceeding toward Ramagundam from Anthargaon.

The man died on the spot after sustaining multiple head injuries. Family members of the deceased alleged that Rajaiah died due to the negligence of the police.

