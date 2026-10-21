Telangana man injured in Riyadh Airport attack returns to India

Hyderabad: Mohammed Fazal Pasha, a Telangana native who was injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, is returning home to India following his discharge from the hospital, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday, October 20.

The Embassy facilitated his travel back after closely monitoring his treatment and recovery, it added. “The Embassy followed up closely with the hospital throughout his treatment and, after his discharge, facilitated his journey back.”

Sharing images of Pasha in a wheelchair at the airport, the Embassy said, “Wishing him good health and a happy time with his family!”

Two Indian nationals were critically injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh Airport.

Earlier on October 18, the embassy asked its nationals to take note of and follow updated directives issued by Saudi authorities for people receiving emergency warnings through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies amid heightened security concerns following strikes by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The instructions – which were shared through social media platforms – ask people to remain calm, follow official directions, and immediately move to the nearest safe place inside a building, preferably an interior room away from windows, until the danger has passed

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express have extended their Saudi flight suspensions till October 24. In a statement posted on X on Saturday, October 17, the airlines outlined rebooking and refund options for affected passengers.