Telangana man injured in Riyadh Airport attack returns to India

Sharing images of Pasha in a wheelchair at the airport, the Embassy said, "Wishing him good health and a happy time with his family!"

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:
Telangana man injured in Riyadh Airport attack returns to India

Hyderabad: Mohammed Fazal Pasha, a Telangana native who was injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, is returning home to India following his discharge from the hospital, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday, October 20.

The Embassy facilitated his travel back after closely monitoring his treatment and recovery, it added. “The Embassy followed up closely with the hospital throughout his treatment and, after his discharge, facilitated his journey back.”

Sharing images of Pasha in a wheelchair at the airport, the Embassy said, “Wishing him good health and a happy time with his family!”

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Two Indian nationals were critically injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh Airport.

Earlier on October 18, the embassy asked its nationals to take note of and follow updated directives issued by Saudi authorities for people receiving emergency warnings through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies amid heightened security concerns following strikes by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The instructions – which were shared through social media platforms – ask people to remain calm, follow official directions, and immediately move to the nearest safe place inside a building, preferably an interior room away from windows, until the danger has passed

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express have extended their Saudi flight suspensions till October 24. In a statement posted on X on Saturday, October 17, the airlines outlined rebooking and refund options for affected passengers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button