Telangana man killed on suspicion of stealing Rs 20 water bottle

On October 18, Kumar informed his wife that he was in Vijayawada. Later that night, he allegedly attempted to steal a water bottle from a paan shop on the Patamata Donka Road

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Blurred image of a man lying on the ground with injuries, in black and white.
Masa Sai Kumar

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old man from Nalgonda was beaten to death in Vijayawada over suspicion of stealing a water bottle worth Rs 20.

The deceased was identified as Masa Sai Kumar, survived by his wife and two children. Kumar was working at a fast food centre in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri for the past six months. A week ago, Kumar told the management that he was travelling to Visakhapatnam for work.

On October 18, Kumar informed his wife that he was in Vijayawada. Later that night, he allegedly attempted to steal a water bottle from a paan shop on the Patamata Donka Road, under Pattamata police limits. A milk-delivery van driver who arrived at the shop noticed the incident and alerted Ravi Shankar, an employee there.

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Subhan Bakery

Shankar dragged him out and thrashed Kumar for stealing the bottle. There, he was joined by Ayyappa, a liquor store worker. They twisted Kumar’s arms behind his back, tied him to an electric pole, and struck him severely with sticks.

Two more men, Pothanshetti Naveen and Sai Praneeth, also joined them and continued assaulting Kumar for nearly two hours.

Kumar’s pleas fell on deaf ears. They fled the scene when he fell unconscious.

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According to Pattamata Circle Inspector Pavan Kishore, the police verified the closed-circuit television camera footage and the accused were arrested for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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