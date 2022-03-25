Telangana: Man killed over loud music at wedding

Published: 25th March 2022
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man was killed in a scuffle between two groups over loud music being played at a wedding in Nirmal district on Wednesday.

The police identified the victim as 28-year-old B Naveen, a farmer, who was a guest at the wedding. He tried to pacify the conflicting parties. The police further said that Naveen died of multiple injuries suffered in the scuffle.

The incident occurred at Kalwa Thanda, when one of the accused Praveen objected to loud music being played at late night.

An argument ensued between the two groups. It soon turned into a fight between Praveen and Naveen leading to the latter’s death. A case has been booked against the accused and an investigation is ongoing.

