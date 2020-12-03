Telangana man makes into North America’s Forbes top 30

Nalgonda: Sandeep Konam, a native of Nalgonda and co-founder of Abridge Al Inc, put Telangana at the International level by featuring in North America’s Forbes list by top 30 in the healthcare category. He played a key role in building Abridge that help patients stay on top of their health.

As reported by Telangana Today, Sandeep said that Abridge had helped many patients during COVID-19 as visitor restrictions have left many people without their usual support systems during medical appointments. “Currently like never before, it is indispensable to help patients and their families stay on the same page,” he said.

Abridge built a telephone-based solution where patients can dial-in for an appointment and record the conversation. They also provided a sharing feature allowing patients to share their conversations and summaries with family and friends, and thus keep everyone in check. Sandeep leads the machine learning team from Abridge, which has raised $ 15 million in funding so far.

Sandeep obtained his BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in Computer Science from IIIT-RGUKT, Idupulapaya; and he then completed his MS in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University, USA, where he worked on enhancing the perception abilities of drones and on multi-robot coordination. He has also built several health technology applications, a clinical trial matching app to help cancer patients.

He is also the founder of the Konam foundation started with the mission of designing technology-driven solutions to accelerate the pace of achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).