Telangana: Man marries two girls at same time

Adilabad: A strange marriage took place in Ghanapur village of Adilabad district, Telangana State wherein a man has married two girls at the same time.

It all started four years ago when the bridegroom Arjun started affairs with his paternal aunt’s daughter. Later, he started showing interest in another aunt’s daughter. He reportedly continued affairs with both the girls.

When his parents started searching for a matrimonial alliance for him, he revealed that he likes the girls and wants to marry both of them at the same time.

After getting permission from the community elders, Arjun married both the girls at the same time in the presence of family members and friends.