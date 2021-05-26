Telangana: Man marries two sisters

Hyderabad: A unique wedding has been reported in Medak district of Telangana where a man married two real sisters in a wedding mandap.

As per the report, Venkateshan of Aasanpally village of Medak District had two daughters – Swati and Sheweta. Swati’s marriage has been fixed with one Bala Raju of Shivampeth of Medak district.

But, Venkateshan does not want his other daughter Sheweta – a slightly mentally challenged girl – to remain unmarried. He wanted Bala Raju to marry her as well. The relatives of the groom agreed to this proposal.

The wedding of Bala Raju was solemnized with two sisters simulteneously in the same Mandap.

After the wedding ceremony, Swati was seen off with Bala Raju and Sheweta was kept back at home.

The wedding cards duly showed the names of both the sisters as brides. Bala Raju tied “Mangal Sutra” to both the sisters in the presence of the shell-shocked guests.

Not only the guests who were in for a shock, the villagers too were surprised with this strange wedding which soon became talk of the town.

The videos and pictures of Bala Raju’s marriage to both the elder and younger sisters in the same Mandap too got viral on social media platforms.

A similar incident was also reported a week earlier in Kollar town of Karnataka state where a man tied knot with two real sisters.