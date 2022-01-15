Telangana: Man on two-wheeler gets injured by Chinese manja,dies

Hyderabad: A tragic incident took place during the Sankranti festival celebrations in Mancherial district of Telangana. A couple riding a bike on the old Mancherial national highway during which they were hit by a chinese manja (kite thread).

The victim identified as Bhimaya died on the spot due to profuse bleeding as the kite thread got entangled around his neck resulting in deep cuts. During the incident his wife too was injured.

The incident created a sensation in the area for a while and the police shifted the dead body to the Government hospital for postmortem.

Rampant sale of chinese manja despite ban:

Chinese manja, a synthetic high-strength string, often coated with powdered glass, or even metal. The demand for Chinese manja continues to soar as the game of kite-flying reaches a peak in the season of Sankranti.

Chinese manja is a polyester product, made of machines, and this thread is strictly meant for industrial purposes. It is clearly printed on its reel that this is ‘Only for industrial purpose’.

In 2016, the Telangana government issued orders, imposing a total ban on synthetic and nylon thread in kite-flying. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) too passed an order affecting a total ban on the use of nylon or synthetic thread in kite-flying during Sankranti.