Telangana: Man rapes tribal woman after killing her; arrested

Hyderabad: A man raped a tribal woman on Monday night after she died at Choutuppal town under Rachakonda commissionerate. The accused was arrested and produced before the court on Wednesday.

The accused, E Harish Goud (25), a construction worker was identified based on circumstantial and technical evidence and arrested. He was working in brick making unit located nearby the godown where the victim was also employed.

The woman and her husband resettled from Koduru block in Nagarkurnool district to Choutuppal block a few months ago.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times (HT), the accused took advantage of the victim when she was alone in the godown. He attacked and raped her by dragging her into the fields. After his offense when the victim threatened to report him to her spouse, the accused killed her with the rod by continuously attacking her face and head.

The accused also robbed her golden chain and her anklets from her body before fleeing. According to the news reports, the accused raped her even after her demise.

When the victim’s husband couldn’t find his wife, he started searching for her. After two hours of searching, the victim was found in a pool of blood. He immediately shifted her to the hospital and informed the police.