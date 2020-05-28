Telangana man stabbed to death in Sharjah

SHARJAH: An Indian worker was stabbed to death in Sharjah, police has confirmed.

27-year-old D Naveen, from Korutla, Jagtial, Telangana was allegedly stabbed in the stomach on May 23 by another worker at a car wash firm in the Al Sajja area of Sharjah, Gulf News reported on Wednesday.

The accused was overpowered by his co-workers, who later handed him over to police.

The victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on May 24, police said on Wednesday, adding that a probe is underway.

Source: IANS

