Telangana man stranded in Dubai returns after 16 years

Telangana: A Gulf migrant worker Neela Yellaiah returned to his native village in Kamareddy district of Telangana from Dubai after a long wait of 16 years to reunite with his family. His daughter Sunanda was a breastfeeding baby when he went to Dubai in 2004. She grew up under her mother Rajavva’s care and got married at the age of 14 and has a one year old son.

Neela Yellaiah hails from Chinthamanpalli village in Domakonda Mandal of Kamareddy District, Telangana State went to UAE in 2004 to work as a laborer in a construction company. He left the company in a bad mood and lived in Dubai and Sharjah for the last 16 years, doing odd jobs. He was stuck there because of not caring to go home and did not have a passport.

Rupesh Mehta, a volunteer from the ‘Jain Seva Mission’ (JSM), a social service organization has observed Yellaiah’s plight and helped him in getting an Emergency Certificate (Temporary Passport) from the Indian Consulate in Dubai. The issuance of the Temporary Passport was delayed due to non-availability of old passport details of Yellaiah when he entered the UAE 16 years ago. At the request of Neela Rajavva wife of Yellaiah, the Hyderabad Passport Office searched for the old passport (2004) details in their database and found the passport number and other details. The same details were shared to the Consulate General of India (CGI), Dubai which made it easier to issue temporary Passport. Jitender Singh Negi and Harjeet Singh Labour Consuls at CGI, Dubai helped in this regard. The consulate also provided a free air ticket from Dubai to Hyderabad.

According to UAE immigration regulations, those whose visa expires and residing illegally have to pay an overstay fine of 25 UAE Dirhams (Rs.500) per day. This carries a hefty fine of 1.46 Lakh Dirhams (Rs.29 Lakhs) for 16 years. Social worker Rupesh Mehta, in collaboration with the Indian Consulate, contacted the Dubai immigration officials and waived the huge fine for Yellaiah. He also got an exit permit (Immigration out pass) to leave the UAE. In view of the Corona pandemic situation the amnesty scheme announced by the UAE Govt for three months from 18 August to 17 November was very useful in this case.

Protocol welcome

After a long wait, Yellaiah finally arrived on an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Hyderabad on Monday (31.08.2020) late night. E. Chittibabu, NRI Department Officer of Telangana Govt who was on the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) duty at Hyderabad Airport gave permission for ‘Home Quarantine’ for Yellaiah on the request of the family members, considering his physical weakness and memory loss status. The protocol staff at the Hyderabad airport took special care to complete the immigration formalities for Yellaiah and brought him out and handed him over to his wife Rajavva and other relatives after midnight. They reached their native village in the morning of Tuesday (01.09.2020).

Representatives of the Pravasi Mithra Labor Union in Hyderabad worked hard to coordinate with Yellaiah’s family members, social workers in Dubai, the passport office in Hyderabad and the Indian Consulate in Dubai to bring back Yellaiah from Dubai to India. Yellaiah’s family members thanked each and everyone who helped in bringing back Yellaiah and particularly the media, who reported the problem to the world.

Bheem Reddy Mandha, an emigrant rights activist has appealed to the State and Central Govts to provide rehabilitation for Yellaiah. He also urged the villagers to create an atmosphere for reintegration with family and community as he returned to the village from Dubai after a long gap of 16 years. Migrant workers in distress in the Gulf countries and their family members in India can call the Pravasi Mithra helpline number +91 94916 13129 or the Govt of India toll free number 1800 11 3090 and Chargeable numbers +91 11 4050 3090 and +91 11 2307 2536 for assistance and advice.