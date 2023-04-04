Telangana: Mana Nagaram programme will resume soon, says KTR

Hyderabad: State minister of municipal administration and urban development KT Rama Rao (KTR) said here on Monday that Mana Nagaram, a town hall meeting programme, will soon begin in the city.

KTR stated that the meetings will be held with one of the key topics up for discussion during the meeting. The Construction and Demolition (C&D) factories put up at Fathullaguda and Jeedtimetla, each with a capacity of 500 metric tonnes, were particularly requested by the minister. Several building construction goods were being made from the trash.

According to Telangana Today, the C&D facilities’ capacity was not being used to its full potential, and at several major construction sites, garbage was being dumped along the sides of the highways. He told the builders that all it would take was one phone call to arrange for the removal of all the waste from the sites and transportation to the plants.

“In addition to these two plants, four more plants are being set up. They are being established to keep the city clean and ensure effective recycling of the waste” Rama Rao said.

“Possibilities should be explored to use tiles made out of C&D waste for a cool roof programme by adding some additional components. It could be a perfect solution,” he added.